Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.84 and last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.25.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

