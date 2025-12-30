Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.2720, with a volume of 132535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.