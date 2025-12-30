WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $53.1290, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 299.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $361,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar. The Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the United States dollar.

