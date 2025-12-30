PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $63.5950, with a volume of 5543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHIN. Zacks Research cut shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Northland Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

PHINIA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,167.66. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,882,000 after buying an additional 222,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PHINIA by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PHINIA by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,199,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 157.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

Featured Stories

