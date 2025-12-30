BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Short Interest Up 71.9% in December

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,699 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 3,898 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
