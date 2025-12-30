BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Short Interest Up 71.9% in December

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,699 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 3,898 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKUI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 407,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,832,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 739,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $918,000.

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

