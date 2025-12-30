Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 508,593 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 292,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 450,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,650,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $4,389,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5,592.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 584,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573,940 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENIC. Zacks Research upgraded Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 58,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,111. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Enel Chile had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.75%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enel Chile will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

