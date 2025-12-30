CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

