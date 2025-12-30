Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 90.0% increase from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk. CEFS was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by Saba.

