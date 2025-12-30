Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

LIND stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $242,167.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,459.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,644,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 30.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

