Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $294.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,513,868. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

