Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $271.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.34.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

