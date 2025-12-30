Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 376.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPLG opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.