Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys 2,790 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 381,922 shares of company stock worth $78,904,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

