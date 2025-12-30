World Investment Advisors Takes $650,000 Position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,486,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

CGUI stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.1042 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

