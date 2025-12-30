Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,464.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

MUFG opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.