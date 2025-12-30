Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,794 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 6,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%
VLYPP opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.54 million for the quarter.
Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLYPP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, whose principal subsidiary, Valley Bank, delivers a full spectrum of financial services. Founded in 1927 as The Bank of Passaic County, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become a regional banking franchise. Valley National Bancorp provides commercial and consumer banking services, with offerings that include deposit accounts, business and agricultural lending, residential real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.
In addition to core lending and deposit-taking activities, Valley National Bancorp operates specialized businesses covering mortgage banking, wealth management, and insurance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.