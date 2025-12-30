Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,794 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 6,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

VLYPP opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.54 million for the quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Valley National Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5127 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLYPP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, whose principal subsidiary, Valley Bank, delivers a full spectrum of financial services. Founded in 1927 as The Bank of Passaic County, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become a regional banking franchise. Valley National Bancorp provides commercial and consumer banking services, with offerings that include deposit accounts, business and agricultural lending, residential real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to core lending and deposit-taking activities, Valley National Bancorp operates specialized businesses covering mortgage banking, wealth management, and insurance services.

