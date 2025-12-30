Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) were up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 11.50. Approximately 4,032,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 910,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25.

Tungsten West Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.87. The stock has a market cap of £21.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.60.

Tungsten West (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX (21.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tungsten West had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 1,343.41%.

Tungsten West Company Profile

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years. The Company is focused on rebuilding and restarting the mine to supply two critically important strategic minerals in tungsten and tin both domestically and globally.

