Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,967 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VEEAW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Veea has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Veea, Inc develops and markets edge computing and networking solutions designed to bring data processing and connectivity capabilities closer to end users and devices. Its product suite integrates compute, storage and multi-mode wireless connectivity into compact hardware nodes, enabling real-time analytics and decentralized application hosting. The company’s edge platform addresses the growing need for low-latency processing in sectors such as smart buildings, industrial automation and retail.

Central to Veea’s offerings is its VeeaHub family of edge nodes, which combine Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth radios with onboard processing and storage.

