Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,967 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 2,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Veea Price Performance
VEEAW stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Veea has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
Central to Veea’s offerings is its VeeaHub family of edge nodes, which combine Wi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth radios with onboard processing and storage.
