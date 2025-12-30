Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.40 and last traded at GBX 329.40, with a volume of 833694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hammerson

Hammerson Trading Up 1.0%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.82. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 155,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £502,969.14. Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 126,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309, for a total transaction of £390,143.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,391 shares of company stock worth $167,046,462. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.