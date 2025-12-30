Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 741,753 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 543,774 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 544,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vivopower International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vivopower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $8.88.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivopower International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vivopower International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vivopower International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivopower International in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vivopower International during the third quarter worth $166,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Vivopower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivopower International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vivopower International has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC is a global provider of energy infrastructure and battery solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of lithium-ion battery systems and integrated charging networks. Through its Energy Solutions division, the company engineers and manufactures modular energy storage products—ranging from portable power stations to large-scale battery arrays—under its Dragonfly Energy brand. These solutions support a broad array of end markets including remote telecommunications, off-grid mining, defense, and emergency backup power applications.

In parallel, VivoPower’s Infrastructure division focuses on the financing, construction, ownership and operation of clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks.

