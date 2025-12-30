Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 741,753 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 543,774 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 544,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vivopower International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vivopower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $8.88.
Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VVPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Vivopower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivopower International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vivopower International has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Vivopower International
VivoPower International PLC is a global provider of energy infrastructure and battery solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of lithium-ion battery systems and integrated charging networks. Through its Energy Solutions division, the company engineers and manufactures modular energy storage products—ranging from portable power stations to large-scale battery arrays—under its Dragonfly Energy brand. These solutions support a broad array of end markets including remote telecommunications, off-grid mining, defense, and emergency backup power applications.
In parallel, VivoPower’s Infrastructure division focuses on the financing, construction, ownership and operation of clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks.
