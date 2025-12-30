Short Interest in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Declines By 20.5%

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 329,962 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 415,114 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

