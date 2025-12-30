Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

