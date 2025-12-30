NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 129,314 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $507,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,086,474 shares of company stock valued at $382,482,492. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. CICC Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.