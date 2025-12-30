Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Takes Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. $CIVB

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Civista Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 628.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

CIVB stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

