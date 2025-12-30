Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Holdings Increased by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.