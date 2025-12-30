McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $45,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,584,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,620,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

