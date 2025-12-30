Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.