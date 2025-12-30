Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Insurance (UVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE):

12/27/2025 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2025 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Universal Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2025 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2025 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/1/2025 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $676,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,243,512 shares in the company, valued at $42,055,575.84. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $838,869.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 247,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,013.20. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,482. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

