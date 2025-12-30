Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

RARE opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 414.17% and a negative net margin of 91.95%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $112,086.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,411.48. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 464.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 104,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

