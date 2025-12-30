Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $698.82 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.90.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

