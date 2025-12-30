Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 631,316 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 800,682 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 641,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 175.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 83.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 46.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.70%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

Further Reading

