Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 20.7%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,021,011 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 1,287,246 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.1%

HCKT stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,581,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 790,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 122.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 445,267 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 401,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 141,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 796,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

