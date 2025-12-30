iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $694.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $681.68 and a 200-day moving average of $656.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

