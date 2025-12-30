iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $694.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $681.68 and a 200-day moving average of $656.54.
Key Stores Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and strong weekly gains for the S&P continue to underpin ETF demand, supporting IVV as investors use passive funds to capture broad market exposure. S&P 500 hits new highs, Morning Squawk
- Positive Sentiment: ETF flows and S&P 500 momentum are highlighted as key drivers heading into 2026, which could keep IVV supported if retail and institutional inflows persist. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts expect the S&P to grind higher in 2026 (forecasted ~7% gain), which would be constructive for IVV over a 12?month horizon if forecasts hold. S&P 500 Outlook For 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sees slower S&P gains and a broadened leadership beyond tech in 2026 — this implies potential rotation that could reduce IVV’s short?term upside if megacap concentration unwinds, but could benefit the ETF longer term via more balanced sector participation. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecasts for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts emphasize the Fed and Treasury yields as the central story for 2026; lower yields would justify current multiples and help IVV, while rising yields would pressure valuations. S&P 500 2026 Outlook: Why The Fed Is The Whole Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note key technical trendlines after the S&P’s recent records; short?term pullbacks are typical after a strong rally and may present tactical buying opportunities for long?term IVV holders. Key Trendlines to Watch After S&P 500’s New Records
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P pulled back from last week’s record highs with tech and AI?linked names (Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir) leading declines — this concentration risk is pressuring IVV today because megacaps make up a large share of the ETF. US midday market brief: S&P 500 dips after record week
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment weakened (Fear & Greed index down) even as it remains in “Greed,” suggesting heightened vulnerability to short?term volatility that can hurt IVV if risk appetite quickly reverses. S&P 500 Edges Lower But Records Weekly Gain
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
