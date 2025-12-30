Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVV opened at $690.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $694.70. The stock has a market cap of $725.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

