Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Optivise Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and strong weekly gains for the S&P continue to underpin ETF demand, supporting IVV as investors use passive funds to capture broad market exposure. S&P 500 hits new highs, Morning Squawk
- Positive Sentiment: ETF flows and S&P 500 momentum are highlighted as key drivers heading into 2026, which could keep IVV supported if retail and institutional inflows persist. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts expect the S&P to grind higher in 2026 (forecasted ~7% gain), which would be constructive for IVV over a 12?month horizon if forecasts hold. S&P 500 Outlook For 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street sees slower S&P gains and a broadened leadership beyond tech in 2026 — this implies potential rotation that could reduce IVV’s short?term upside if megacap concentration unwinds, but could benefit the ETF longer term via more balanced sector participation. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Forecasts for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts emphasize the Fed and Treasury yields as the central story for 2026; lower yields would justify current multiples and help IVV, while rising yields would pressure valuations. S&P 500 2026 Outlook: Why The Fed Is The Whole Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note key technical trendlines after the S&P’s recent records; short?term pullbacks are typical after a strong rally and may present tactical buying opportunities for long?term IVV holders. Key Trendlines to Watch After S&P 500’s New Records
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P pulled back from last week’s record highs with tech and AI?linked names (Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir) leading declines — this concentration risk is pressuring IVV today because megacaps make up a large share of the ETF. US midday market brief: S&P 500 dips after record week
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment weakened (Fear & Greed index down) even as it remains in “Greed,” suggesting heightened vulnerability to short?term volatility that can hurt IVV if risk appetite quickly reverses. S&P 500 Edges Lower But Records Weekly Gain
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
