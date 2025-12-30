Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after buying an additional 132,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $28,480,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.67.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,973.44. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4%

Ubiquiti stock opened at $568.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.00 and a 12-month high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.