LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 294,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,109,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

