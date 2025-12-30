Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $340.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

