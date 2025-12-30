Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IWD opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $213.53. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

