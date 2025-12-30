8,418 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,316,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 816,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 456,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

