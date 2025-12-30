Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO is LVW Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $35,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,140,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,287,000 after buying an additional 1,431,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,855,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,214,000 after buying an additional 2,636,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,013,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after buying an additional 160,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,464,000 after acquiring an additional 435,304 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

