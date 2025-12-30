Argus Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

