Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fathom to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Fathom Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fathom has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers.

