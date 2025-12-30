Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Lifted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

