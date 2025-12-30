Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,027 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 19,235 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,482 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,482 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3%

DHCNL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of net leased healthcare properties in the United States. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company focuses on long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy operators of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and life science properties. Its business model centers on generating stable rental income through passive, inflation-protected lease structures.

Since its formation in 2013, Diversified Healthcare Trust has grown its portfolio through targeted acquisitions and selective development partnerships, assembling assets across multiple states and care segments.

