CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,970 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 145,532 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CaliberCos to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CaliberCos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos Trading Down 8.9%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 947.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities.

