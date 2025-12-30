CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWDGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100,970 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 145,532 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CaliberCos to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CaliberCos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWDFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Trading Down 8.9%

CaliberCos stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 947.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities.

