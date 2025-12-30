Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Position Reduced by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.5% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TD stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

