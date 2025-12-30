Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,277 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.2% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $320,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $584.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

