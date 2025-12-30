Mirova US LLC Has $155.96 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,178 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.23% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $155,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 361,798 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,941,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,449,000 after buying an additional 189,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.