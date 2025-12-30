Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day moving average of $232.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $252.00.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $265.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

