Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 45,172 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,172 shares during the period. State Street comprises 14.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 1.39% of State Street worth $457,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,934,000 after purchasing an additional 381,547 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,236,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,367,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 0.5%

STT stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.